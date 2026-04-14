What are PFAS? Why ‘forever chemicals’ in clothing are drawing health concerns

The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says his office is investigating Lululemon over concerns about PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," in some apparel. PFAS have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s and are known for not breaking down easily. A doctor who spoke with FOX 26 said PFAS can be absorbed through the skin, though many questions about exposure levels and long-term risk are still being studied.



A Texas investigation into Lululemon is drawing new attention to PFAS, a group of chemicals that have been used for decades in everything from cookware to waterproof products and are now at the center of growing health concerns.

While the state’s investigation focuses on whether PFAS may be present in some Lululemon apparel and whether the company’s marketing and testing practices hold up to scrutiny, the bigger question for many consumers is simpler: what exactly are PFAS, and why are doctors and regulators paying so much attention to them now?

What are PFAS?

What we know:

PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They are often called "forever chemicals", because they are extremely slow to break down. According to the EPA background cited in FOX reporting, PFAS have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s. Dr. Benedict Ifedi, a primary care sports medicine physician who spoke with FOX 26, said they have been used in products such as nonstick pans, waterproof clothing, carpets, and some water supplies.

Ifedi said PFAS have been attractive to manufacturers because they are effective. In clothing, for example, they can help create water-resistant or stain-resistant materials. In cookware, they can make products easier to clean.

Researchers and regulators have raised concerns because PFAS exposure has been linked to serious health issues. In the state’s announcement, Paxton referenced emerging research connecting PFAS to endocrine disruption, infertility, cancer, and other health concerns. Ifedi also told FOX 26 that PFAS exposure over time has been linked to some cancers, reproductive issues, and possible developmental effects in children.

How PFAS may affect the body:

One of the key concerns is that PFAS can build up over time.

Ifedi said PFAS can be absorbed through the skin and get into the blood, although he said the exact speed and degree of that process remain unclear. He said drinking contaminated water is generally considered a higher-risk route of exposure, but clothing can still be a possible source.

He also said the average person should have some concern, but not panic. According to Ifedi, PFAS exposure is something that should be on people’s radar, even as researchers continue trying to answer major questions about how much exposure is too much, how people are affected over time, and what level of exposure is dangerous.

What we don't know:

There is still a lot scientists do not fully understand about PFAS.

Ifedi said researchers are still working to quantify exactly how these chemicals contribute to disease, how different types of exposure compare, and what amount of exposure is considered unsafe. He also said there is not yet clear research showing whether things like sweating or heat increase exposure from clothing, or whether certain groups are more susceptible, specifically through apparel.

That uncertainty is part of what makes PFAS difficult for consumers. The health concerns are serious enough to draw regulatory attention, but some of the exact mechanisms and long-term risk levels are still being studied.

What consumers can do:

Ifedi said reducing PFAS exposure is not always straightforward because many people may not know which products contain them. He said shoppers who want to be cautious may want to think twice about products marketed as waterproof or heavily stain-resistant, and consider choosing more traditional alternatives when possible.

He also said consumers can pay attention to information from local authorities about PFAS in community water supplies and push for more transparency and regulation as research continues.

What Lululemon is saying:

Lululemon says it does not currently use PFAS in its products and that the substance was phased out in fiscal year 2023. The company says PFAS had previously been used in a small percentage of durable water-repellent products, and it maintains that its products meet or exceed global regulatory, safety, and quality standards. The company also says it is cooperating with the Texas inquiry.

The investigation into Lululemon may focus on one company, but the larger issue stretches well beyond one brand. PFAS are used in a wide range of products, and experts say the questions they raise are ultimately about transparency, long-term exposure, and whether consumers truly know what is in the things they buy and wear.