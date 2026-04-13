Spring murder: Coworker charged after contractor found dead inside home

The Brief Josue Chirino has been charged with murder in Harris County after his coworker, Juan Salinas, was found dead inside a home in Spring. Salinas, a contractor, was reported dead at a home he had been working on renovating for several weeks. Chirino was reportedly found with the victim's vehicle in Pasadena.



Harris County officials have arrested and charged a coworker in connection with the death of a contractor found inside a Spring home.

Josue Chirino, 19, is booked in Harris County jail on a murder charge after 47-year-old Juan Salinas, the man he had been renovating a home with for work, was found dead.

Contractor found dead inside Spring home under renovation

The backstory:

Harris County Sheriff's Office detectives were called to a home on Goldensong Court around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Josue Chirino

According to a Harris County sergeant at the scene, Salinas' family went looking for him since they hadn't heard from him since Friday afternoon.

Officials report a woman called 911 after reporting her brother was dead.

The victim was a carpenter and had been working at the home as it was undergoing renovations. Salinas had been working on the home for several weeks, officials said.

Detectives report the victim's body was downstairs, and he had suffered from severe trauma to his upper torso and head/meck area from an unknown object.

Authorities were notified the victim's truck had been seen and stopped in the Pasadena-area with four occupants. The four people were taken to the Sheriff's Office Homicide Office to be interviewed.

A woman and two juvenile teens who were in the vehicle were released. However, the adult man seen in the vehicle, Chirino, was asked to stay.

It was determined Chirino was the same coworker who was with Salinas on Friday at the home they were renovating.