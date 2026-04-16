Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly closed all locations, vendors and employees left scrambling

The Brief Painted Tree Boutiques has abruptly closed all of its stores nationwide, impacting more than 60 locations, including six in the Houston area. The sudden move has blindsided vendors and employees who relied on the marketplace. According to several vendors, Painted Tree Boutiques sent an email Tuesday informing vendors the company ceased operations immediately, and they were given until April 24 to remove their inventory.



A shocking shutdown is leaving small business owners and employees scrambling across the country.

Painted Tree Boutiques shuts down nationwide

What we know:

Painted Tree Boutiques has abruptly closed all of its stores nationwide. There are more than 60 locations, including six in the Houston area. The sudden move has blindsided vendors and employees who relied on the marketplace.

At the Katy location, signs were posted on the front door, stating the store is closed, nothing is for sale, and all locations have shut down.

The closure is hitting dozens of local small business owners hard. Several vendors say they received no warning, leaving many in disbelief.

According to some vendors, Painted Tree Boutiques sent an email Tuesday informing vendors that the company had ceased operations immediately. They were given until April 24 to remove their inventory.

Painted Tree operated as a marketplace where independent vendors rented booth space to sell their items, while the company took a commission on sales. Now, those vendors are being forced to move out and are unsure about next steps.

Several vendors were seen at the Katy location packing up merchandise.

What they're saying:

"I was in shock because I was not expecting it," said Vanessa Valencia, owner of Shopvcollection. "We didn’t receive any previous notice… they told me I needed to come get my stuff because we don’t know when they’re going to shut the doors."

Another vendor, Susmita Guha of GUHAS LLC, said the impact is widespread. "All vendors are suffering… big and small. Some depend on this income, so if it suddenly stops, it’s not good for anyone."

Some employees, speaking off camera, said they were informed they were being laid off just minutes before vendors received the closure email. They described the situation as frustrating, disappointing, and unfair.

FOX 26 reached out to Painted Tree Boutiques for comment but haven't received a response yet.

There are reports the company is filing for bankruptcy, citing rising costs, shifting market conditions, and changes in the retail landscape as possible reasons for the sudden nationwide shutdown.