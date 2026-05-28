Nicole Winder missing: Blood found in driveway after Brazos County woman's disappearance

The Brief Brazos County investigators confirmed blood found at the property where Nicole "Nikki" Winder was last seen belongs to her and point to a serious injury. Winder’s truck was found on fire at an oil pad site the same afternoon she disappeared, and authorities have officially ruled the fire as arson. Deputies are actively searching for a specific Polaris UTV possibly linked to the case.



Brazos County authorities are still investigating the disappearance of Nicole "Nikki" Winder after revealing blood was found on the property where she was last seen on Feb. 25.

Blood found after Winder went missing

What we know:

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported the day after Winder was reported missing, investigators located blood in a driveway in a wooded area around FM 974 on the property where she was last seen. According to officials, DNA laboratory results have confirmed the blood belongs to Winder, and the amount of blood pointed to a severe injury.

The afternoon she disappeared, Brazos County investigators say her white 2025 Chevy truck was found on fire at an oil pad site. Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not revealed if they have surveillance showing Winder's truck being driven to the oil pad site.

Vehicle seen in surveillance video

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects or persons of interest publicly. However, they are tracking down a specific Polaris UTV identified by several people after the release of security camera footage from Feb. 25.

Brazos County officials have not yet confirmed if it is the exact vehicle captured on security footage.

The last four digits of the Polaris investigators are looking for are 7827. Investigators have not found this Polaris.

Report tips in Nicole Winder disappearance

What you can do:

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering two separate rewards in connection with this investigation. The first is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the Polaris ATV, and a separate reward is being offered for information leading to the outcome of this case.

Tips to Crime Stoppers may be submitted anonymously through Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS (8477) to qualify for cash rewards.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who has seen this suspected Polaris being moved, transported, stored, or otherwise observed at any point on or after Feb. 25, to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at (979) 361-4900.