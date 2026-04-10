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Houston crash: Deadly auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Houston under investigation

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Updated  April 10, 2026 8:45pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • An investigation is underway following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Houston, authorities said.
    • Officials said the crash occurred just after 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Leeland and Fannin.
    • Authorities said a vehicle involved in the incident stopped at the scene.

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Houston, authorities said. 

Deadly downtown Houston crash, authorities on scene

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred just after 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Leeland and Fannin. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Authorities said a vehicle involved in the incident stopped at the scene. 

Houston police said there were no signs of intoxication. 

Officials said the victim was a man. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the accident. 

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. 

The accident is under investigation. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

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