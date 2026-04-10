Houston crash: Deadly auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Houston under investigation

The Brief An investigation is underway following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Houston, authorities said. Officials said the crash occurred just after 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Leeland and Fannin. Authorities said a vehicle involved in the incident stopped at the scene.



An investigation is underway following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Houston, authorities said.

Deadly downtown Houston crash, authorities on scene

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred just after 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Leeland and Fannin.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Authorities said a vehicle involved in the incident stopped at the scene.

Houston police said there were no signs of intoxication.

Officials said the victim was a man.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the accident.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The accident is under investigation.