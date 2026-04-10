Houston crash: Deadly auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Houston under investigation
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Houston, authorities said.
Deadly downtown Houston crash, authorities on scene
What we know:
Officials said the crash occurred just after 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Leeland and Fannin.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)
Authorities said a vehicle involved in the incident stopped at the scene.
Houston police said there were no signs of intoxication.
Officials said the victim was a man.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led to the accident.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The accident is under investigation.
The Source: Houston Police Department