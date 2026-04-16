Houston Regional AMBER Alert: Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old last seen in Humble

The Brief A regional AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old in the Houston area, authorities said. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Zay'Quise Henry. He was last seen Thursday afternoon getting into a white or silver colored Chevrolet 4-door pickup truck in the 17000 block of Highway 59 in Humble. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Humble Police Department at 281-446-7127.



A regional AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old in the Houston area, authorities said.

Houston Regional AMBER Alert: Authorities searching for 15-year-old Zay'Quise Henry

What we know:

Authorities are searching for 15-year-old Zay'Quise Henry.

Zay'Quise Henry

He was last seen Thursday afternoon getting into a white or silver colored Chevrolet 4-door pickup truck in the 17000 block of Highway 59 in Humble.

Henry is described as a Black male, 5'9" tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Henry was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black sweatpants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Humble Police Department at 281-446-7127.