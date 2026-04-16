30-year-old woman free on bond for injury to a child charge now accused of murder

The Brief One woman accused of fatally stabbing a man had repeatedly violated her bond conditions for months prior, officials said. The April 14 murder of Zachary Kinney wouldn't have happened if the 495th court had acted on Lisa Venglar's repeated bond violations. Venglar was released from jail on a $50,000 bond and was ordered to undergo drug testing. That's something court documents show she repeatedly failed to do.



One woman accused of fatally stabbing a man had repeatedly violated her bond conditions for months prior, officials said.

Breaking Bond: 30-year-old woman free on bond for injury to a child now facing murder charge

What we know:

The April 14 murder of Zachary Kinney wouldn't have happened if the 495th court had acted on Lisa Venglar's repeated bond violations.

In September 2025, Venglar is charged with injury to a child.

Lisa Venglar

According to court documents, Venglar punched her 10-year-old daughter in the face with a closed fist.

"Drags her and pins her up against the wall, started choking her to where she couldn't breathe," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Venglar was released from jail on a $50,000 bond and was ordered to undergo drug testing. That's something court documents show she repeatedly failed to do.

Her bond was revoked in late December, but reinstated a few days later.

It appears the court had no idea Venglar was also on bond in Waller County, another clear violation of her bond conditions.

"She's in court on March 30, the court tells her to go get a drug test and immediately return after you do that," Kahan said.

Venglar didn't return to court, becoming a wanted fugitive instead.

Two weeks later, on April 14, police say Venglar fatally stabbed Zachary Kinney at an apartment complex on Westridge at Kirby.

"There were multiple opportunities to keep her in custody, multiple opportunities to prevent this murder," said Kahan.

Venglar is currently being held with no bond set.