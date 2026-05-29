Houston weather: Hot, humid weekend before rain chances return

The Brief Steamy Weekend With Limited Rain Hurricane Season Begins Monday Storms Return Next Week



You'll need to keep sunscreen and water handy for the hot temps we're having this weekend.

Weekend heat starts to build

The warming trend continues into the weekend with highs in the low 90s.

Humidity also stays high, so expect a more summer-like feel with warm mornings, steamy afternoons, and only limited rain chances.

Temperatures combined with humidity will have it feeling closer to 100 outside. So take it easy if you have to work in the heat.

UV index will also be high to extreme, so don't forget the sunscreen!

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Hurricane season begins Monday

Monday, June 1st, begins our six-month Atlantic basin hurricane season.

At this point, the National Hurricane Center is not overly concerned about a tropical system developing over the next week. However, one of our long-range models, the GFS, does show the potential for a disturbance, or at least some tropical moisture in the Gulf that could enhance our rain chances next week.

Regardless of development, make sure that you have your emergency gear ready to go, and you are prepared for the start of hurricane season.

Rain chances come back

A more unsettled pattern could return early next week as moisture increases and weak disturbances move across the area. It does not look like a washout right now, but scattered showers and thunderstorms may become more common again Monday and Tuesday and continue through the week.

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