Son charged with assaulting mom, her husband after barricading in NE Houston home

SWAT officers and hostage negotiators have a suspect in custody, after they barricaded in a home in northeast Houston.

Houston police say the incident happened in the 100 block of Pennsylvania.

Police say they received a call for service around 5:30 a.m. Friday from a woman claiming her son was assaulting her and her husband. She said her son had left the scene.

When first responders arrived they found a male unconscious and unresponsive. They transported him to a local hospital in very serious condition.

Officers determined the suspect had gone to a home across the street and barricaded himself there.

SWAT and hostage negotiators were then called to the scene.

He eventually turned himself in without incident.

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault against a family member and aggravated assault impeding breath.

