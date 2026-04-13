3 defendants featured in Breaking Bond reports for getting sweetheart deals in court are now wanted

The Brief Probation violation sparks manhunt: Javian Major, 28, is accused of working in a funeral home despite a court-ordered ban tied to his forgery conviction. Scheme targeted grieving families: Investigators say Major exploited people at their most vulnerable, prompting outrage from Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen. Brothers accused of repeat crimes: Ruben and Adrian Linares, previously sentenced to just 12 days for burglary, are now wanted again in connection with new break-ins in the Heights.



A Houston man convicted of posing as a funeral director to defraud grieving families is now wanted after allegedly violating probation, while two brothers tied to prior Heights burglaries are once again facing new accusations.

What we know:

28-year-old Javian Major is convicted of defrauding people while posing as a funeral director. Ruben and Adrian Linares were convicted of burglaries in the Heights.

The allegations against Major are disturbing. The convicted felon is now on probation for forgery, a crime he committed while posing as an unlicensed funeral director.

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen spent many months investigating Major and an alleged accomplice.

"It's egregious," Rosen said in July 2025. "You're hurting somebody at the most vulnerable time of their lives."

Last November, the 262nd District Court added a new restriction to Major's probation, don't work in funeral homes.

According to court documents, Major did just that and is now wanted.

Also wanted, the Linares brothers. Last fall, FOX 26 told you how the brothers were behind a string of burglaries in the Heights.

They pleaded guilty in the 338th District Court and were sentenced to just 12 days by Judge Michelle Onken. The brothers were free after serving just six days.

Now, they are facing new charges accusing them of committing burglaries, once again in the Heights.