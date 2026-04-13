Houston missing person: Reward being offered for information on missing pregnant woman
HOUSTON - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on a missing pregnant woman who was last seen on Friday.
Ashanti Allen missing: Officials seeking public assistance
What we know:
According to Texas Equusearch, 23-year-old Ashanti Allen was last seen leaving her home near the intersection of McNee Road and Main Street.
Allen is described as a Black female, 5'1" tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Officials said Ashanti's safety is highly concerning due to being eight months pregnant and experiencing a high-risk pregnancy.
Officials stated it's unknown what clothing Ashanti was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
What you can do:
If you have any information pertaining to Allen's current whereabouts, or have any information about her disappearance, please contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas Equusearch at (281) 309-9500.
The Source: Texas Equusearch news release