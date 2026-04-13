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Houston missing person: Reward being offered for information on missing pregnant woman

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Published  April 13, 2026 7:12pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on a missing pregnant woman who was last seen on Friday. 
    • According to Texas Equusearch, 23-year-old Ashanti Allen was last seen leaving her home near the intersection of McNee Road and Main Street. 
    • Officials said Ashanti's safety is highly concerning due to being eight months pregnant and experiencing a high-risk pregnancy. 

HOUSTON - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on a missing pregnant woman who was last seen on Friday. 

Ashanti Allen missing: Officials seeking public assistance

What we know:

According to Texas Equusearch, 23-year-old Ashanti Allen was last seen leaving her home near the intersection of McNee Road and Main Street. 

Allen is described as a Black female, 5'1" tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. 

Officials said Ashanti's safety is highly concerning due to being eight months pregnant and experiencing a high-risk pregnancy. 

Officials stated it's unknown what clothing Ashanti was wearing at the time of her disappearance. 

What you can do:

If you have any information pertaining to Allen's current whereabouts, or have any information about her disappearance, please contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas Equusearch at (281) 309-9500. 

The Source: Texas Equusearch news release

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