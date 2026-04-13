Houston missing person: Reward being offered for information on missing pregnant woman

The Brief A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on a missing pregnant woman who was last seen on Friday. According to Texas Equusearch, 23-year-old Ashanti Allen was last seen leaving her home near the intersection of McNee Road and Main Street. Officials said Ashanti's safety is highly concerning due to being eight months pregnant and experiencing a high-risk pregnancy.



A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on a missing pregnant woman who was last seen on Friday.

Ashanti Allen missing: Officials seeking public assistance

What we know:

According to Texas Equusearch, 23-year-old Ashanti Allen was last seen leaving her home near the intersection of McNee Road and Main Street.

Allen is described as a Black female, 5'1" tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials said Ashanti's safety is highly concerning due to being eight months pregnant and experiencing a high-risk pregnancy.

Officials stated it's unknown what clothing Ashanti was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

What you can do:

If you have any information pertaining to Allen's current whereabouts, or have any information about her disappearance, please contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas Equusearch at (281) 309-9500.