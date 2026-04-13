Texas threatens to pull $110 million in public safety grants from Houston over immigration ordinance

The Brief The City of Houston has learned that the State of Texas is withdrawing $110 million in public safety grants following last week's "Proposition A" Ordinance on immigration. According to a statement from Houston Mayor John Whitmire, they were notified the money is being withdrawn because the "Proposition A" Ordinance, which was approved by the city council, violates the grants agreements between the state and the City of Houston. The action follows a letter sent by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who started an open investigation into whether the ordinance violates Senate Bill 4.



The City of Houston has learned that the State of Texas is threatening to pull $110 million in public safety grants following last week's "Proposition A" Ordinance on immigration.

City of Houston could lose $110 million in public safety grants following passing of "Proposition A" Ordinance

What we know:

According to a statement from Houston Mayor John Whitmire, they were notified the money is being withdrawn because the "Proposition A" Ordinance, which was approved by the city council, violates the grants agreements between the state and the City of Houston.

The action follows a letter sent by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who started an open investigation into whether the ordinance violates Senate Bill 4.

Dig deeper:

According to Governor Greg Abbott's letter to Houston Mayor John Whitmire, "This letter serves to notify you that this new ordinance, Section 34-41 of the Houston Code of Ordinances, is in breach of your April 15, 2025, certification and imperils all grant agreements between the City and PSO (Public Safety Office) for Fiscal Year 2026. Please respond by April 20, 2026, to confirm that the City will not enforce, and will to repeal, the ordinance. Failure to do so may result in PSO exercising its sole discretion to terminate all such grants. Our records indicate that the City has received roughly $110 million in PSO grants in Fiscal Year 2026. If PSO elects to terminate those grants, the City would be required to repay to PSO the entire amount on or before the 30th day after PSO terminates."

What they're saying:

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said in a statement:

"This is a crisis situation. The potential loss of state funding poses real challenges for the Houston Police and Fire Departments and will impact public safety services across our city, the 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations and the Homeland Security Department. Our public safety departments rely on a combination of local, state, and federal resources to operate effectively."

In a statement, Alejandra Salinas, Houston City Council Member, At Large, said:

"Governor Abbott's threat to strip critical public safety funding from Houston is an attempt to bully our city for doing what is right. This is not a surprise. It's straight out of the schoolyard bully playbook. Governor Abbott is wrong on the law, and this ordinance is legal. Senate Bill 4 and the Governor cannot trump the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution. We should not give into this unlawful intimidation. Threatening to pull resources from police, firefighters, and emergency responders puts politics over public safety and does nothing to make Houston safer. I stand ready to work with Mayor Whitmire and City Council to defend the city's laws and protect Houston residents."

In a statement, Houston Council Member Edward Pollard, District J, said:

"The mayor promised Houston wouldn't be pushed around. He staked his credibility on relationships in Austin and being the leader who could hold the line when pressure came. The first real test arrived, and he caved. Letters from Greg Abbott and Ken Paxton should not dictate how the largest city in Texas governs itself. This mayor has been inconsistent from the start, saying one thing to constituents and doing another when it counts. Houston cannot afford leadership that shifts with the political wind. If the Governor wants to defund Houston's police over a civil legal matter, let that be on his record. After the city attorney deemed the item legal, the mayor voted for the Prop A proposal, then immediately flip-flops. Regardless of where you stand on the issue, Houston at minimum, needs leadership that stands firm on decisions. Leadership is heavy, and challenging times reveal character."