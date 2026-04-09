Suspect footage released in deadly shooting at illegal Houston game room

The Brief Footage has been released of a suspect in a deadly February shooting. A security guard was killed during a robbery at an illegal game room on Bissonnet Street. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Footage has been released in hopes of finding the suspect who shot and killed a security guard in a southwest Houston game room.

Illegal game room robbery turns deadly

The backstory:

On Feb. 9 at about 9:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting along Bissonnet Street near Fondren Road.

Officers found a security guard at the scene with a gunshot wound. Paramedics tried to help the victim, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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Investigators believe the location was operating as an illegal gambling den disguised as a different business. While the storefront featured signage for other services, including an insurance office, a police spokesperson described the setup as a front to mask the illegal activity inside.

New footage

What we know:

On Tuesday, Houston Police released new surveillance footage and details about the shooting.

Police say they were flagged down by a female near the scene while responding to the shooting. She allegedly told officers that someone leaving the scene told her about the game room shooting and that she should call police.

First responders had to force their way into the game room before finding 33-year-old Alexander Revilla-Bandera shot.

The footage shows a suspect with a gun while speaking with someone whose image was blurred. Police believe the suspect is a man in his late teens or early 20s.

What we don't know:

The suspect hasn't been identified.

There is no information about the game room.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)