Houston welder goes viral for Houston Astros Stadium-Inspired smoker

The Brief What started as a personal passion for Benito Tapia has quickly gone viral. JD&C Welding, a local welding company owner, has crafted something truly one-of-a-kind: a fully functional barbecue smoker designed as a detailed replica of Minute Maid Park — the former name of the Astros’ home ballpark.



In the Shadow Creek area of Houston, JD&C Welding, a local welding company owner, has crafted something truly one-of-a-kind: a fully functional barbecue smoker designed as a detailed replica of Minute Maid Park — the former name of the Astros’ home ballpark.

Houston welder going viral for Astros stadium-inspired smoker

What they're saying:

What started as a personal passion for Benito Tapia has quickly gone viral.

The custom-built smoker isn’t just about craftsmanship — it’s about family. The creator, a devoted Astros fan, built the piece while supporting his son, Juan Tapia’s, journey in little league baseball. Every detail reflects that connection: a blend of baseball pride, fatherhood, and Texas barbecue culture.

Photos and videos of the stadium-style smoker have spread rapidly online, drawing attention for its creativity and precision. From the recognizable ballpark structure to its fully operational grill setup, it’s captured the imagination of both baseball fans and barbecue lovers alike.

After overwhelming interest, the welder is now taking custom orders, giving others the chance to own their own statement piece — whether for game days, backyard gatherings, or simply showing off hometown pride.

Built in the heart of Houston, this viral creation is more than a grill — it’s a symbol of community, creativity, and the bond between a father and son, all wrapped into one unforgettable design.

What's the cost?

The Price? $4,500 - $5,500 and it will take about two weeks to make.

Find him on all social media platforms to place your order- JD&C Welding.