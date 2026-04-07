Montgomery County crash: State Highway 105 westbound closed due to overturned vehicle

The Brief Authorities are on the scene after a heavy truck overturned on State Highway 105 on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to TxDOT Houston, the crash occurred on State Highway 105 westbound at Indian Hills Drive. Officials said multiple westbound and eastbound lanes are blocked due to the heavy truck/HAZMAT incident. It's unclear how long the roadway will remain closed while authorities clean up the scene.



Authorities are on the scene after a heavy truck overturned on State Highway 105 on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

State Highway 105 crash: Heavy truck crash closes multiple lanes, drivers urged to avoid the area

What we know:

According to TxDOT Houston, the crash occurred on State Highway 105 westbound at Indian Hills Drive.

Photo from the scene (Source: TxDOT Houston)

Officials said multiple westbound and eastbound lanes are blocked due to the heavy truck/HAZMAT incident.

Texas Department of Transportation officials are on the scene helping to assist with cleanup and traffic contronol.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes while officials are on the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long the roadway will remain closed while authorities clean up the scene.