Houston security guard killed in illegal game room robbery, police say

The Brief A security guard was shot and killed Monday night during a robbery at an illegal game room disguised as an insurance office in southwest Houston. Homicide detectives are reviewing high-quality surveillance footage to identify the suspect or suspects involved in the fatal heist. The shooter remains at large, and the identity of the deceased guard has not yet been released pending family notification.



A security guard was shot and killed during a robbery at an illegal game room in southwest Houston on Monday night, according to police.

Illegal game room robbery turns deadly

What we know:

Houston Police Department units were called to a reported shooting at about 9:20 p.m. near Bissonnet and Beechnut Streets. Upon arrival, officers found a security guard with at least one gunshot wound.

The Houston Fire Department attempted to render aid, but the victim died at the scene.

Investigators believe the location was operating as an illegal gambling den disguised as a different business. While the storefront featured signage for other services, including an insurance office, a police spokesperson described the setup as a front to mask the illegal activity inside.

"It’s obvious the front of it is made to look like it’s something else," an HPD lieutenant told reporters at the scene.

Authorities believe there were people inside the game room at the time of the robbery, but most left before officers arrived. Investigators are currently working to identify witnesses, including the person who called 911.

Police search for suspect in deadly robbery

No suspect descriptions have been released, but police say the building is equipped with a high-quality surveillance system. Homicide detectives are reviewing the footage to determine if one or multiple suspects were involved in the heist.

The identity of the deceased guard has not yet been released pending notification of kin.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.