10 arrested after Houston FBI operation in Clinton Park

The Brief A large law enforcement operation took place in the Clinton Park neighborhood in east Houston. The U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed 10 arrests. FBI Houston is leading the operation alongside FBI San Antonio SWAT, Houston Police investigators and HPD SWAT, the U.S. Marshals Service, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, ATF agents, and the Houston Fire Department.



Ten people were arrested on various gun and drug charges after an FBI operation in an east Houston neighborhood on Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas confirmed the arrests on Wednesday.

FBI operation in Houston

The backstory:

FBI Houston led a large law enforcement operation at multiple locations in the Clinton Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to officials, their team worked alongside FBI San Antonio SWAT, Houston Police investigators and HPD SWAT, the U.S. Marshals Service, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, ATF agents, and the Houston Fire Department as part of this federal investigation.

They did not reveal the reason for the operation at the time.

10 arrested in connection to operation

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas, the following suspects were arrested on Tuesday: Damian Ray Broussard, 39, Corre Deandre Plater, 36, Stacy Lawton, 46, Quentin Mayes, 51, Johnnie Lee Chatmon, 51, Leroy Lumpkin, 55, Emanuel Walker, 30, and Anthony Means, 51. Officials say they were charged in separate but related indictments that were returned in March.

Justin Leonard, 39, was also arrested and charged in a separate but similar criminal complaint, officials say.

Officials say Ronald Maddox, 42, was previously arrested and remains in custody pending further criminal proceedings.

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The allegations

The group is accused of trafficking fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine, counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs and firearms in the Clinton Park neighborhood, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Walker and Leonard allegedly sold various amounts of cocaine, crystal meth and approximately 3,000 pills containing meth. Leonard also allegedly sold a large amount of crack cocaine.

By the numbers:

Mayes, Chatmon and Walker face varying terms up to 40 years in federal prison for the drug charges if convicted. The other men face up to life in prison for either the drug or firearms charges if convicted. They also could be ordered to pay a maximum fine of $250,000.

The U.S. Attorney's Office revealed that authorities allegedly seized over 30 firearms, cocaine, pills containing meth or fentanyl, crystal meth, prescription pills, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana and cash as part of the operation.