FBI Houston conducting federal investigation in east Houston neighborhood

The Brief A large law enforcement operation is underway in the Clinton Park neighborhood in east Houston. FBI Houston is leading the operation alongside FBI San Antonio SWAT, Houston Police investigators and HPD SWAT, the U.S. Marshals Service, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, ATF agents, and the Houston Fire Department. Authorities have not reported on the purpose behind the operation.



FBI Houston is leading a large law enforcement operation at multiple locations in an east Houston neighborhood.

According to officials, their team is working alongside FBI San Antonio SWAT, Houston Police investigators and HPD SWAT, the U.S. Marshals Service, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, ATF agents, and the Houston Fire Department as part of this federal investigation.

FBI Houston gave FOX 26 this statement:

FBI Houston is currently leading a court-authorized law enforcement operation at multiple locations throughout the Clinton Park neighborhood in east Houston. Our FBI Houston teams are working alongside FBI San Antonio SWAT, Houston Police investigators and HPD SWAT, the U.S. Marshals Service, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, ATF agents, and the Houston Fire Department as part of this federal investigation. There is no threat to public safety at this time, but law enforcement will be present at numerous locations for the next several hours conducting court-authorized searches. Any questions regarding arrests or charges should be directed to the U.S. Attorney's Office - SDTX.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not reported on what the operation is for.