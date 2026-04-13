Houston shooting: Man killed after being shot multiple times in gas station parking lot

The Brief Houston police are investigating after a man was killed in a gas station parking lot on Monday evening, officials said. Authorities said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Gessner Road and Tanner Road around 8:30 p.m. Officials did not provide any information on the motive of the shooting.



Houston police are investigating after a man was killed in a gas station parking lot on Monday evening, officials said.

Gessner shooting: Man killed in gas station parking lot

What we know:

Authorities said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Gessner Road and Tanner Road around 8:30 p.m.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they found that two men were either in a fight or having a conversation in the parking lot when one of them started firing at the other one.

One man was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Houston Fire Department.

Officials said the suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s with dreadlocks. He was seen leaving the scene in a red, smaller car.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division or Houston Crime Stoppers.