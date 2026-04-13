Fulshear leaders, businesses navigating rapid growth as population rises

The Brief Fulshear leaders say the city’s population has grown from about 2,500 residents to more than 50,000. Business owners say the growth is bringing both new customers and heavier traffic. The mayor says the rapid expansion is putting pressure on infrastructure and public safety.



Fulshear’s rapid growth is reshaping life for the people who live and work there, with city leaders and local business owners describing a boom that is bringing both opportunity and new challenges.

City of Fulshear seeing rapid growth

What we know:

Mayor Don McCoy told FOX 26 the city has grown from about 2,500 residents to more than 50,000. He said that growth reflects the quality of life drawing people to the area.

What Business Owners Say:

That growth is also showing up for local businesses.

At Pier 36, general manager Joe Casler said the restaurant is seeing a mix of longtime regulars and newcomers. Casler said the business has a strong base of loyal customers, but is also seeing "new faces every single day."

For other business owners, the city’s growth is being felt on the roads.

Sue Jones, manager of Dandy Cleaners, summed it up this way: "Crazy traffic" and "major growth."

What City Leaders Say:

McCoy acknowledged the city is feeling the strain that often comes with that kind of rapid expansion. He said the impact is significant and includes challenges tied to infrastructure and public safety.

The mayor also said growth is putting pressure on roads, utilities and police staffing, while multiple road projects are underway to help the city keep pace. He pointed to work tied to the Westpark Tollway and other roadway improvements as part of the response to increasing traffic.

McCoy said city leaders are trying to manage that growth without losing the qualities that made Fulshear appealing in the first place, including its quality of life and small-town feel.

What's next:

As more people continue moving to Fulshear, city leaders say the focus is on keeping up with demand while preserving what drew residents there in the first place.

For business owners, the impact is already clear: more customers, more development and, in some cases, more traffic. The question now is whether the city can keep pace with the growth still ahead.