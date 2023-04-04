Suspect who led Harris Co. deputies on 50-mile chase that ended at Bush Airport had lengthy criminal history

New details have been released showing the suspect's criminal history following a lengthy chase in north Houston on Monday night.

Karl Hollis, 35, is facing felony charges of evading arrest or detention - motor vehicle, watercraft, or tire deflation device.

Karl Hollis

Court documents showed on Tuesday that Hollis was convicted of several offenses including theft, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction, three counts of burglary of a building, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, evading detention, and trespassing of property/building in Harris County.

Over in Montgomery County, Hollis was convicted of two counts of burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated. He was also convicted of possession of marijuana in Nacogdoches County.

As FOX 26 reported on Monday night, Captain Jonathan Zitzmann with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said that just after 8 p.m. officials attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, which was a box truck, near the intersection of Holzworth Road and Cypresswood Drive in Spring.

BACKGROUND: Driver taken into custody at Bush Intercontinental Airport following chase through north Houston

Officials said the driver, who was later identified as Hollis, fled and led authorities on an at least 30-minute chase that crossed into Montgomery County a couple of times and back into Harris County.

The pursuit later ended up on the Hardy Toll Road going southbound where the vehicle exited at the airport connector, then onto JFK Boulevard.

At that point, Zitzmann said deputies spiked the vehicle, popping both front tires.

The vehicle then continued fleeing and approached a dead end road, crashed through a gate and onto secured airport property at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Officials said the vehicle did cross over some taxiways and cargo areas, then came to a stop on the south side of Terminal B.

Authorities said Hollis then fled on foot, but was later located by officials in the tunnels near the Marriott Hotel.

Bond for Hollis has not yet been set in connection with the chase that occurred on Monday night.