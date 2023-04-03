Driver taken into custody at Bush Intercontinental Airport following chase through north Houston

One driver was taken into custody after leading Harris County Precinct 4 Deputies on a chase through north Houston on Monday night.

Details are limited, but Houston Aiport officials said a box truck crashed through gate FB5 on North Terminal Road while being pursued by law enforcement vehicles.

Officials said the truck drove inside the airport service road until it crashed against the Terminal B building.

Courtesy- Christian Cruz

The Houston Airport System says passengers and airport operations were not affected as a result of the chase.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.