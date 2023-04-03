A driver is in serious condition after a chase with police ended in a crash in west Houston.

SUGGESTED: Police chase suspect dies after jumping out of stolen cruiser

Details are limited, so it's unclear how everything unfolded, but the Houston Police Department said via Twitter a crash occurred in the 12800 block of Whittington Dr. in the Memorial area around noon.

All we know so far is it started after a chase but as of this writing, it hasn't been disclosed why the chase happened.

No additional information, including the driver's identity, or any other injuries was provided.

MORE STORIES INVOLVING POLICE CHASES

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.