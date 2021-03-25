Suspect in critical condition after shooting in East Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One suspect is in critical condition following a robbery in East Harris County on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 'game room', located at 12724 Woodforest Boulevard.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that two possible suspects were taken into custody.
Gonzalez added that a security guard at the game room allegedly shot a third suspect.
The third suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No additional information has been released.