Suspect in critical condition after shooting in East Harris County

One suspect is in critical condition following a robbery in East Harris County on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 'game room', located at 12724 Woodforest Boulevard.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that two possible suspects were taken into custody.

Gonzalez added that a security guard at the game room allegedly shot a third suspect.

The third suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No additional information has been released.

