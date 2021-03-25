Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in critical condition after shooting in East Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One suspect is in critical condition following a robbery in East Harris County on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. 

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 'game room', located at 12724 Woodforest Boulevard. 

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that two possible suspects were taken into custody. 

Gonzalez added that a security guard at the game room allegedly shot a third suspect. 

The third suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

No additional information has been released. 

