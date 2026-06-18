Houston FIFA Fan Festival, Shell Energy Stadium at capacity for Thursday, June 18
HOUSTON - FIFA Fan Festival and Shell Energy Stadium in Houston are both now at capacity, officials said.
Houston FIFA Fan Fest at capacity for Thursday, June 18
What we know:
The announcement was made just moments ago on social media.
As a result, officials said entry is being paused temporarily. Entry will resume as space becomes available.
Shell Energy Stadium also confirmed the stadium is at capacity as well on X.
This is the third time since FIFA World Cup 2026 started that the event has reached capacity.
The Source: FIFA World Cup 26 Houston social media