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Houston FIFA Fan Festival, Shell Energy Stadium at capacity for Thursday, June 18

By
FOX 26 Houston
FIFA World Cup
Updated June 18, 2026 8:18 PM CDT Published June 18, 2026 5:54 PM CDT
FIFA World Cup 2026: Houston Fan Festival reaches capacity a 3rd time
FIFA World Cup 2026: Houston Fan Festival reaches capacity a 3rd time

FIFA World Cup 2026: Houston Fan Festival reaches capacity a 3rd time

Houston's FIFA Fan Festival reached capacity hours before the Mexico-South Korea match on June 18. FOX 26's Coco Dominguez shared a live look of fans who continued waiting in line.

The Brief

    • FIFA Fan Festival and Shell Energy Stadium in Houston are both at capacity, officials said.
    • The announcement was made just moments ago on social media.
    • As a result, officials said entry is being paused temporarily. Entry will resume as space becomes available.

HOUSTON - FIFA Fan Festival and Shell Energy Stadium in Houston are both now at capacity, officials said. 

Houston FIFA Fan Fest at capacity for Thursday, June 18

What we know:

The announcement was made just moments ago on social media. 

As a result, officials said entry is being paused temporarily. Entry will resume as space becomes available. 

Shell Energy Stadium also confirmed the stadium is at capacity as well on X. 

This is the third time since FIFA World Cup 2026 started that the event has reached capacity. 

The Source: FIFA World Cup 26 Houston social media

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