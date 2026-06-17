Confirmed cases of screwworm in Texas causing concern among pet owners

The Brief Preventive medications help protect pets: Veterinarians say FDA-approved flea, tick and heartworm medications, including Simparica Trio, NexGard Plus, Bravecto and Credelio, are effective tools against screwworm infestations in dogs and cats. Outdoor pets face the highest risk: Animals that spend significant time outside without preventive treatment are most vulnerable to the parasite, whose larvae feed on living tissue through open wounds. Know the warning signs: Pet owners should watch for wounds that won't heal, bleeding or pus, foul odors, and excessive licking or scratching in one area. Experts advise contacting a veterinarian immediately if screwworm exposure is suspected.



As concerns grow over the spread of New World screwworm, veterinarians say dogs and cats can be affected by the flesh-eating parasite, though the risk remains much higher for livestock. Experts stress that pets on routine flea, tick and heartworm preventives are largely protected, while unmedicated outdoor animals face the greatest danger.

New World Screwworm causing concerns for Texas pet owners

What they're saying:

New World screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals.

While rare, it can be an issue for cats and dogs.

"We need to be preventive, we need to be careful, because it's possible, but it's definitely more of a livestock issue," said Dr. Tiffany Summers with CityVet Spring.

Dogs and cats that are on FDA-approved medications for heartworm and fleas and ticks are safe.

It's those same medications as Simparica Trio, Nexguard Plus, Bravecto, and Credelio, that's used to treat screwworm in cats and dogs.

It's pets that spend a lot of time outdoors with no preventive medication that are at the most risk.

Signs to look out for include wounds not healing with blood or pus coming from them or a foul odor. Also, if your pet is licking or scratching one spot excessively.

Screwworm cannot be passed from animal to animal.

What you can do:

If you think your dog or cat has been in contact with a screwworm, contact your vet immediately.