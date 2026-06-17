Confirmed cases of screwworm in Texas causing concern among pet owners
HOUSTON - As concerns grow over the spread of New World screwworm, veterinarians say dogs and cats can be affected by the flesh-eating parasite, though the risk remains much higher for livestock. Experts stress that pets on routine flea, tick and heartworm preventives are largely protected, while unmedicated outdoor animals face the greatest danger.
New World Screwworm causing concerns for Texas pet owners
What they're saying:
New World screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals.
While rare, it can be an issue for cats and dogs.
"We need to be preventive, we need to be careful, because it's possible, but it's definitely more of a livestock issue," said Dr. Tiffany Summers with CityVet Spring.
Dogs and cats that are on FDA-approved medications for heartworm and fleas and ticks are safe.
It's those same medications as Simparica Trio, Nexguard Plus, Bravecto, and Credelio, that's used to treat screwworm in cats and dogs.
It's pets that spend a lot of time outdoors with no preventive medication that are at the most risk.
Signs to look out for include wounds not healing with blood or pus coming from them or a foul odor. Also, if your pet is licking or scratching one spot excessively.
Screwworm cannot be passed from animal to animal.
What you can do:
If you think your dog or cat has been in contact with a screwworm, contact your vet immediately.
The Source: Dr. Tiffany Summers with CityVet Spring