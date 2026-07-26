17-year-old, older brother killed in Northside Houston shooting; ex-boyfriend arrested

The Brief A 17-year-old and her older brother were shot and killed on Canino Road on Sunday morning. Officials say the teen's ex-boyfriend came to the scene with a gun and shot the two victims. The suspect was reportedly found in Humble by authorities.



A suspect is now in custody for the shooting deaths of his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend and her older brother on Houston's Northside, according to authorities.

Houston Northside shooting: Teen, brother allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend

What we know:

Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, a 911 caller reported a shooting on West Canino Road, near I-45.

Officials say a 17-year-old was outside of her home with her toddler when her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend, the child's father, came to the scene with a gun.

The teen's 29-year-old brother stepped in and tried to de-escalate the matter, but the suspect reportedly shot the teen and her brother before fleeing the scene. Both victims were pronounced deceased.

Harris County authorities shared information about the suspect with other law enforcement agencies. Humble police officers and Harris County deputies reportedly found the suspect on Will Clayton Parkway near Wilson Road.

The suspect has since been taken into custody for questioning. Officials say they will be pursuing capital murder charges.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information can contact one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office: 713-221-6000

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)