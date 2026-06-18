80 Chihuahua mixes rescued from suspected Houston hoarding situation, causing overcrowded BARC shelter

The Brief 80 dogs removed: What began as an effort to collect about 20 dogs turned into a massive rescue operation involving roughly 80 Chihuahua mixes living outdoors in squalid conditions, according to PetSet leaders. Shelters and rescues step in: With BARC already struggling with overcrowding, groups including Houston Pets Alive have taken in some of the dogs. Many are medically fragile, unvetted and have had little to no human interaction, while others are healthy enough to be fostered or adopted soon. Community help needed: Animal advocates are urging residents to foster or adopt through BARC and local rescues. Supplies are provided for foster families, and every animal placed in a home helps free up shelter space and reduce the risk of euthanasia.



Dozens of Chihuahua mixes rescued from a suspected hoarding situation in Houston are now being cared for by BARC, rescue organizations and foster families after authorities removed about 80 dogs from what advocates describe as filthy, unsafe living conditions.

Chihuahua mixes rescued from suspected hoarding situation in Houston

What they're saying:

The hoarding case is ongoing so few details are being released. It's not known yet if anyone is facing criminal charges.

What is known is 80 Chihuahua mixes were all taken to BARC, which is already dealing with overcrowding.

Some of the dogs are now with rescues and fosters who are trained to deal with medically fragile animals. Some are in decent shape and can be fostered or adopted soon, while others have had little or no contact with humans. None appear to be vetted.

They were living outside in horrible conditions.

"Unfortunately, BARC went out to pick up 20 dogs and ended up with 80," said Tena Lundquist Faust, co-President of PetSet,

Several rescue groups, like Houston Pets Alive, have taken some of the dogs to ease the burden from BARC.

"It takes a village when you have 80 dogs showing up all at once," said Shannon Parker, Executive Director of Houston Pets Alive.

Anyone that had thought about fostering or adopting from BARC should consider it now. Those who foster from BARC or rescue groups get all the supplies free.

You can foster for a few days or a few weeks, fostering saves lives.

What you can do:

Every animal that leaves a shelter frees up space for another one, which in turn, means one less animal is euthanized.

If you'd like to foster or volunteer with Houston Pets Alive, click here.