Houston weather: Extreme heat warning for Thursday; heat index in 100s

The Brief Extreme Heat Warning through this evening Heat advisory this evening through Saturday Storms north Friday, scattered Saturday



The rain has left and Houston is returning to our usual summer heat with triple-digit feels-like temperatures.

Dangerous heat takes over

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect across Southeast Texas today until 8 p.m. Then a heat advisory goes into effect until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Heat index values will climb as high as 106 to 114. Juneteenth events will feel especially steamy, so anyone spending time outside should take breaks, drink plenty of water, and watch for signs of heat stress.

A few downpours may pop up

Rain chances are lower than earlier this week, but storms could develop north of Houston late Friday, with scattered showers and storms possible around the area on Saturday. Any storms that develop could briefly bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds before the steamy weather quickly returns.

Steamy pattern this weekend and next week

Saturday’s World Cup game in Houston looks hot and humid, with highs in the 90s and heat index values likely above 100. Father’s Day stays steamy as well, with only spotty storm chances before the summer pattern continues into next week. Summer officially begins early Sunday morning.