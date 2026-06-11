The Brief Nathan Scott Velez, 37, coach of a youth softball team, was arrested for online solicitation of a minor. The suspect allegedly sought sex and requested nude photos from an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl. Velez faces a third-degree felony charge, which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years.



A youth softball coach from Magnolia has been arrested after allegedly attempting to ask a minor for nude photos and other sex acts.

Montgomery County coach accused of targeting minors

Nathan Scott Velez, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree felony online solicitation of a minor after an investigation by the Harris County Constable Precinct One’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. He faces two to 10 years in prison along with a fine of up to $10,000.

Authorities state that Velez works as a lineman for a technology company and coaches a youth softball team in Montgomery County.

The backstory:

Investigators state Velez engaged in explicit conversations on an online chat platform with an undercover detective who was posing as a 15-year-old girl.

During these chats, he allegedly requested nude photographs, discussed specific sex acts he wanted to perform, and ultimately made arrangements to meet the undercover persona in person.

Court records detailed some of the messages Velez allegedly sent during the online exchange, including, "When do I get to see your body?" and "When do I get to see you in person?"

What you can do:

Constable Rosen is urging anyone who may have information regarding Velez or any inappropriate interactions he may have had with children to contact law enforcement immediately. You can reach the Constable Precinct One’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-222-4929.