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Houston weather: Keeping a close eye on the Gulf, flooding concerns remain high

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published June 16, 2026 7:38 PM CDT
Published June 16, 2026 7:38 PM CDT
Houston weather: Watching for tropical development in Gulf, more rainfall expected in Houston area
Houston weather: Watching for tropical development in Gulf, more rainfall expected in Houston area

Houston weather: Watching for tropical development in Gulf, more rainfall expected in Houston area

Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team is closely watching the potential for tropical development in the Gulf over the next 24 hours. Here's the latest forecast from FOX 26 Meteorologist Remeisha Shade. 

The Brief

    • Storm alert through Wednesday, more flooding possible
    • Tropical Storm Arthur could develop soon
    • Hotter, more typical pattern late week

HOUSTON - Heavy rainfall will continue to be a possibility across the Houston area as we're watching Potential Tropical Cyclone One in the Gulf. 

FLOODING CONCERNS REMAIN HIGH

FOX 26 Storm Alert continues through Wednesday with a Flood Watch continuing across Southeast Texas. Periods of heavy showers and storms could still lead to quick street flooding, especially in low-lying areas and spots that have already picked up heavy rain.

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GULF DISTURBANCE NAMED P.T.C. #1

An area of low pressure near S. Texas will push into the NW Gulf soon.  It has been named Potential Tropical Cyclone One and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Arthur by Wednesday.  It should brush past Houston and Galveston on Wednesday bringing the threat for some heavy bands of rain, gusty winds and a few strong storms. But the worst of the heavy rain may end up staying just offshore. You still want to be alert for flooding as there could still be some flooded spots across Southeast Texas, especially near the coast.

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SUMMER HEAT STARTS TO RETURN

Rain chances should gradually drop late week as the pattern becomes more typical for June. That means hotter and more humid weather returns, with highs climbing back near 90 and only scattered showers or storms possible by the weekend.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team

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