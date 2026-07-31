Traffic alert: Lanes of I-59 at Dairy Ashford reopen after accident

Multiple lanes of Southwest Freeway in Fort Bend County are back open at this time after an accident causing major traffic.

Houston Transtar cameras showed heavy backup on the I-59 Southwest Freeway southbound at Dairy Ashford, near Highway 90 around 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the stop was listed as a heavy truck accident.

At this time, the lanes appear back open and traffic moving as normal.

No other information has been provided as to what caused the crash.