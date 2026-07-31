Traffic alert: Lanes of I-59 at Dairy Ashford reopen after accident
HOUSTON - Multiple lanes of Southwest Freeway in Fort Bend County are back open at this time after an accident causing major traffic.
Houston Transtar cameras showed heavy backup on the I-59 Southwest Freeway southbound at Dairy Ashford, near Highway 90 around 8:30 a.m.
The cause of the stop was listed as a heavy truck accident.
At this time, the lanes appear back open and traffic moving as normal.
No other information has been provided as to what caused the crash.