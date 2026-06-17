Houston weather: Flood Watch ends early, Heat Advisory to replace it

The Brief Tropical Storm Arthur Moves Away & Weakens Dangerous Heat Ahead, Heat Advisory Hotter, more typical pattern



Get ready for hotter and drier days ahead.

TS Arthur moves away

Tropical Storm Arthur made landfall this afternoon in Matagorda County and will quickly weaken as it moves NE farther inland.

The threat of heavy rain has come to an end with the flash flood risk shifting east. Winds are settling down, and the pattern will shift from tropical downpours to dangerous heat.

Heat Advisory Thursday, Friday

As rain chances become very limited and the heat increases, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Houston Thursday and Friday.

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When you add in the humidity, feels like temps could be anywhere from 107 to 114!

Please be careful in the heat at Fifa Fan Fest & other outdoor events. Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade.

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Summer heat builds

The pattern finally becomes more typical for June. That means hotter and more humid weather returns, with highs climbing back into the lower and middle 90s and only isolated showers or storms possible by the weekend.

Some spots could soar to the upper 90s by the middle of next week. Get ready!

Tropical weather update

Tropical Storm Arthur dumped 4–8 inches of rain over parts of Brazoria County this morning, including in Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport. East of Houston, Channelview and Baytown picked up 2 to almost 5 inches of rain.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Authur made landfall this afternoon around Matagorda county and will push close to Lufkin, Texas, tonight, rapidly weakening. There could still be a few strong wind gusts through this evening near 30–40 miles per hour, but the threat of heavy rainfall has ended.

There are no other tropical systems to monitor in the Atlantic basin at this time.