Houston weather: Triple-digit heat index this weekend

The Brief Hot & dry for the weekend Triple-digit temps expected during the work week A hurricane heading close to the Hawaiian Islands, could bring heavy rain to the area.



The weekend will be warm and steamy with highs climbing through the mid and upper 90s.

Weekend warm-up

Most of the area should remain rain-free, with triple-digit feel-like temperatures each afternoon.

Only a 10% chance of rain is expected for the evening hours of Saturday due to the remnant moisture from Bertha.

Sunday could see some isolated showers as well, but not enough to cause any significant cooldown.

Triple-digit heat ahead

A stronger heat wave kicks in next week as sunshine increases and rain chances remain low.

Actual temperatures will likely reach or exceed 100 degrees, with even higher heat index values. So please take it easy in the heat, use sunscreen, drink plenty of water and have a great weekend!

Hurricane Fausto in Pacific

There is a system in the Pacific that has strengthened to form Hurricane Fausto, currently a Category 2 storm.

The system won’t impact Houston directly, but for anyone with last-minute travel plans to the Hawaiian islands, you'll want to plan accordingly!

Fausto should weaken to a tropical storm as it passes just north of the Hawaiian Islands by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. But heavy downpours are still possible.