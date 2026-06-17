Fort Bend County Judge declares public health emergency to support mosquito control operations

The Brief Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong has issued a declaration of local public health emergency in response to extraordinary mosquito populations affecting large portions of Fort Bend County. From May 1 through June 2, Fort Bend County Health & Human Services received 1,505 mosquito-related complaints — more than twice the number received following Hurricane Beryl. Surveillance efforts have also documented mosquito trap counts reaching as high as 5,000 mosquitoes in a single collection period, far exceeding typical high-season levels, officials stated.



Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong has issued a declaration of local public health emergency in response to extraordinary mosquito populations affecting large portions of Fort Bend County.

Fort Bend County Judge issues local public health emergency regarding mosquitoes

What they're saying:

In a statement, officials said health officials report mosquito activity well above normal seasonal levels, creating significant impacts on residents across the county. From May 1 through June 2, Fort Bend County Health & Human Services received 1,505 mosquito-related complaints — more than twice the number received following Hurricane Beryl.

Surveillance efforts have also documented mosquito trap counts reaching as high as 5,000 mosquitoes in a single collection period, far exceeding typical high-season levels, officials stated.

What they're saying:

"Protecting the health, safety, and quality of life of Fort Bend County residents is one of our highest responsibilities," said Fort Bend County Judge Daniel Wong. "Our Health & Human Services team has documented mosquito activity at levels that require immediate action. This declaration allows us to utilize every available tool to address the problem and provide relief to our communities."

"When experts bring forward clear data and sound recommendations, government must respond," said Wong. "This action reflects a proactive approach to protecting public health, reducing the risk of mosquito-borne illness, and ensuring our residents can safely enjoy their neighborhoods, parks, and outdoor spaces."

Big picture view:

Officials stated the declaration supports Fort Bend County's efforts to conduct aerial mosquito control operations in areas where mosquito populations have reached extraordinary levels. While county mosquito control teams continue extensive ground-based treatment operations, health officials have determined that the scale and geographic scope of the current infestation require additional measures to achieve timely and effective population reduction.

Because portions of the treatment area are located within restricted or controlled airspace, the declaration will assist the county in obtaining necessary coordination and authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct aerial operations safely and efficiently. Current plans call for aerial spraying operations to occur early next week, weather permitting, with treatment schedules subject to adjustment based on rainfall and wind conditions, officials said.

Aerial mosquito control operations will be conducted by licensed and qualified applicators in accordance with all federal and state regulations, safety requirements, and environmental guidelines. These efforts will supplement ongoing ground operations and are intended to rapidly reduce mosquito populations in the most heavily affected areas of the county.