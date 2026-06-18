Woman killed, man critically injured in murder-attempted suicide in southwest Houston

The Brief Houston police are investigating following a murder-attempted suicide in southwest Houston on Thursday afternoon, officials said. Officials said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said they believe there is no danger to the public.



Houston police are on the scene following a murder-attempted suicide in south-west Houston Thursday.

Houston crime: Deadly Gustine Lane shooting

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Gustine Lane and Sapling Way around 6 p.m.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Authorities said they received information that two 10-year-old twins and a 3-year-old child were in an apartment, could hear their parents arguing in the next bedroom, and then they heard a gunshot.

Police said they ran next door to another family member's house and relatives called authorities.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene.

A man was also found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials believe the man shot the woman.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the names of the people involved.