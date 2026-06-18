Woman killed, man critically injured in murder-attempted suicide in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene following a murder-attempted suicide in south-west Houston Thursday.
Houston crime: Deadly Gustine Lane shooting
What we know:
According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Gustine Lane and Sapling Way around 6 p.m.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)
Authorities said they received information that two 10-year-old twins and a 3-year-old child were in an apartment, could hear their parents arguing in the next bedroom, and then they heard a gunshot.
Police said they ran next door to another family member's house and relatives called authorities.
When authorities arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene.
A man was also found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officials believe the man shot the woman.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide any information on the names of the people involved.
The Source: Houston Police Department