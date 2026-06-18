Houston crime: Suspect arrested, charged in deadly crash on Bellerive Drive

The Brief Houston police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning, officials said. 25-year-old Rudolfo Pinon III is charged with murder. According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Bellerive Drive and Fondren Road and found a woman in a moving lane of traffic.



Houston police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning, officials said.

Houston crime: Suspect arrested following deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Sunday

What we know:

25-year-old Rudolfo Pinon III is charged with murder.

Rudolfo Pinon III

The backstory:

According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Bellerive Drive and Fondren Road and found a woman in a moving lane of traffic.

Paramedics were called out to the scene where the woman, who has been identified as 26-year-old Galilea Adan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said, according to witnesses, the two were leaving a club when an argument occurred.

At some point, officials said Pinon pulled over and Pinon and Adan got out of the vehicle.

Officials stated Pinon then got back into the vehicle and hit Adan with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Police said they later located the gray SUV unoccupied a few miles away from the scene.

Houston police added further investigation identified Pinon as the driver/suspect in the case.

On Monday, Pinon was arrested and charged.