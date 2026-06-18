Houston weather: Heat to continue into Friday

The Brief Extreme heat warning & heat advisory in place Storms north Friday, spotty Saturday Hot for Juneteenth and World Cup Saturday



The heat will be on across the Houston area for Friday and much of the weekend.

DANGEROUS HEAT TAKES OVER

Extreme Heat Warning is in effect across Southeast Texas until 8 p.m. Thursday evening as heat index values climb as high as 106 to 114. This will transition into a heat advisory at 8 p.m. this evening all the way through 10 p.m. Saturday. During this time, feels like temperatures will top out around 108. Juneteenth & FIFA Fan Fest events will feel especially steamy. So anyone spending time outside should take breaks, drink plenty of water, and watch for signs of heat stress.

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A FEW DOWNPOURS MAY POP UP

Rain chances are lower than earlier this week, but storms could develop north of Houston late Friday, with spotty showers and storms possible around the area on Saturday. Any storms that develop could briefly bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds before the steamy weather quickly returns.

STEAMY PATTERN THIS WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK

Saturday’s World Cup game in Houston looks hot and humid, with highs in the 90s and heat index values likely above 100. Father’s Day stays steamy as well, with only isolated storm chances before the summer pattern continues into next week. Summer officially begins early Sunday morning.