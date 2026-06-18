Liberty County Sheriff's Office recover 42 kilograms of crystal meth after executing search warrant

The Brief The Liberty County Sheriff's Office made a big drug bust earlier this week in Cleveland, officials said. According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, on Monday they received information in reference to a home on County Road 5037 that was being utilized as a conversion lab to produce bulk weight of methamphetamines. Officials said that inside the home they found approximately 42 kilograms of crystal meth that was already prepackaged and ready for distribution.



The Liberty County Sheriff's Office made a big drug bust earlier this week in Cleveland, officials said.

Liberty County authorities seize 42 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine following search warrant

What we know:

According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, on Monday they received information in reference to a home on County Road 5037 that was being utilized as a conversion lab to produce bulk weight of methamphetamines.

Officials said they secured a search warrant for the home and executed it.

Upon entry, officials said they found the home was not being used for people to live, but for the conversion of methamphetamines where the drug was then being distributed throughout the area.

Officials said also inside the home, they found approximately 42 kilograms of crystal meth that was already prepackaged and ready for distribution.

Photo from the scene (Source: Liberty County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said no people were on site and no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many people or suspects may be involved.

Officials stated the investigation into the bust is ongoing.