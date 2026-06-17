John Mendoza, Jr. shooting: Brazoria County hires outside counsel to represent the county regarding shooting

The Brief FOX 26 has learned that Brazoria County has hired outside counsel to represent the county regarding the deadly shooting of John Mendoza, Jr. The shooting happened in Lake Jackson earlier this month. Charles Adams, the attorney representing the family, released a statement about the new representation.



FOX 26 has learned that Brazoria County has hired outside counsel to represent the county regarding the deadly shooting of John Mendoza, Jr.

The backstory:

The shooting happened in Lake Jackson earlier this month.

Charles Adams, the attorney representing the family, released a statement about the new representation.

The move comes after Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman terminated the employment of Kevin Tippet on June 9.

Brazoria County Sheriff terminates deputy involved in shooting death of John Mendoza, Jr.

In a video statement on YouTube, Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said Kevin Tippet was terminated on Tuesday, June 9.

Full text of the video from Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman:

"Over the past week, our community has experienced a tragedy that has affected the Mendoza family, the members of the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, and people throughout Brazoria County. And before I say anything else, I want to acknowledge the Mendoza family and speak directly to you. John Gabriel Mendoza Jr. lost his life. Your family lost a son. Friends lost someone they loved. Regardless of any outcome of any investigation, your family's loss is permanent and your grief is real. I cannot begin to understand the pain your family is experiencing, but I want you to know that your loss is seen and that John Mendoza Jr. will not be forgotten. My prayers remain with you as your family continues to navigate this unimaginable tragedy. I also wanna speak directly to the people of Brazoria County. I recognize that many members of our community are hurting, frustrated, angry, and searching for answers. Those reactions are understandable. And moments like this, you deserve confidence that the truth will be pursued wherever it leads. And as your sheriff, I have responsibilities in this process, though I do not control every part of the process. The Texas Rangers are conducting an independent investigation into those events surrounding John Mendoza Jr.'s death. The district attorney's office and the grand jury will ultimately determine what legal actions are appropriate based on the facts and the evidence developed through the investigation. So those responsibilities belong to them. But my responsibility in this case is different. My responsibility is to take action where I can and to allow independent processes to proceed where I cannot. So the authority that is entrusted to law enforcement officers is extraordinary. And with that authority comes a responsibility to exercise sound judgment, follow policy, and uphold the standards expected by this profession. Based on the ongoing investigations and the information available to me at this time, I have determined that due to the policy violations related to the handling and discharge of his firearm the employment of the deputy involved in the shooting on June 1, Kevin Tippett, has been terminated effective today. My decision is entirely independent of the ongoing criminal investigation and should not be interpreted as a conclusion regarding criminal liability. Now, I know there will be some who believe this decision goes too far, and others believe it doesn't go far enough. And I understand, my role is not to satisfy every opinion. My role as sheriff is to make informed decisions based on the information available to me while respecting the integrity and the investigative and legal process. So this past week, I have heard concerns regarding transparency and I want you to know that I remain committed to providing information whenever it can be made available as I am doing today without compromising the investigation. There are legal and investigative limitations on what can be released today. And as those limitations change, additional information will be shared with the community. Now, I understand that waiting is difficult and that people want immediate answers, and I do too. But we must all realize, answers that are rushed are not the same as answers that I write. The people of Brazoria County deserve a thorough and credible investigation, and that is exactly what is underway. As sheriff, I will continue to cooperate fully with the Texas Rangers, support the work of the district attorney's office, and fulfill every responsibility that belongs to me. John Mendoza, Jr.'s death has affected this entire community. It has affected the Mendoza family, John Jr.'s friends, the men and women of law enforcement, and many others throughout Brazoria County. And while we cannot change what has happened, we can ensure that the truth is pursued, that accountability follows the facts, and that we move forward with integrity and transparency. That is my commitment to the Mendoza family, to this community, and to every resident of Brazoria County. And that is my commitment as your sheriff. Thank you for your time."

Shooting leaves teen dead

The backstory:

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began just after midnight on Monday when a deputy tried to pull over John Mendoza Jr. near FM 2004. Two other teens were reportedly in the car.

Authorities say Mendoza kept driving and eventually stopped inside his garage at a home on Indian Warrior Trail. Following an encounter, the deputy fired his gun, shooting Mendoza. He later died at the hospital.

FOX 26 obtained dispatch audio from the night of the incident, which includes the words "accidental discharge."

THE VIDEO

The surveillance video captures the vehicle involved as well as the sound of a single gunshot being heard.

The video also captured numerous police vehicles as well as one other person pulling up to the scene after the shooting occurred.

**WARNING: The video below may be graphic in nature for some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.**

What's next:

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to FOX 26 that the case remains active as they work through all the facts of what happened. Once the Texas Rangers complete the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Brazoria County DA's Office.