Family of former deputy speaks out after thefts from cremation niches at west Houston cemetery

The Brief Investigators say a woman was caught on surveillance video breaking into cremation niches at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery. Precinct 5 says at least three niches were targeted between late May and June 6, though there could be more victims. The family of former Fort Bend County Sheriff's Deputy Marcelo Esteban Garcia says treasured memorial items were stolen.



A Houston-area family says treasured items left with their loved one have been stolen from his final resting place.

Harris County authorities investigating mausoleum theft, family member speaks out about theft

Investigators say a woman was caught on surveillance video breaking into cremation niches at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery in west Houston. Now, the family of former Fort Bend County Sheriff's Deputy Marcelo Esteban Garcia is speaking out as deputies work to identify the suspect.

What we know:

Diana Garcia is speaking out after investigators say a woman was caught on surveillance video breaking into cremation niches at a west Houston cemetery. One of those nicest belonged to her late brother.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office says the thefts happened inside the mausoleum at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery along the Katy Freeway.

Investigators say surveillance video shows a woman walking through the mausoleum before using a tool to open cremation niches and remove items left behind by family members. A toddler can also be seen nearby in the video.

According to Precinct 5, the first theft happened in late May. A second theft happened on June 6. Investigators currently believe three niches were targeted, though they say there could be additional victims.

Family shares grief:

Marcelo Esteban Garcia was a Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputy who died in a motorcycle crash on his 35th birthday last year.

His sister, Diana, says a rosary placed there by their mother and a necklace Marcelo was wearing the night he died were among the items taken.

"There was a hole left in our lives when he left and when he passed away," Garcia said. "And now it's like we go look at his niche and there's a hole in his niche now."

Garcia says learning about the theft has been painful for her family.

"It's almost like it's reopening a wound that never really closed," she said.

Investigation ongoing:

In a statement to FOX 26, Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery said it is saddened by the thefts and has been working closely with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.

"We are saddened that cemeteries and gravesites have been targeted in these thefts," the statement said. "Since the thefts were discovered, we have been working closely with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office."

Investigators describe the suspect as a white woman between 30 and 45 years old with dark hair and glasses. They also say she has several tattoos on her back.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Harris County Precinct 5.