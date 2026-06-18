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Former Montgomery County nanny accused of child indecency

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 18, 2026 2:54 PM CDT
Published June 18, 2026 2:54 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Officials say 21-year-old Evan Moore was arrested for Indecency with a Child.
    • Investigators reportedly received multiple allegations against the suspect, including one from a child.
    • Anyone with information can call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office or Multi-County Crime Stoppers.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A former Montgomery County nanny is accused of assaulting at least one child. Now, authorities are looking for more potential victims to speak up.

Montgomery County: Former nanny accused of indecency

What we know:

The county sheriff's office says 21-year-old Evan Moore was arrested for Indecency with a Child.

Moore has reportedly worked as a nanny and a babysitter in the county for several years.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say Moore's arrest was the result of a child abuse investigation. The case started with investigators receiving allegations about Moore, and one child allegedly reported "sexual abuse by Moore."

What we don't know:

Other details of Moore's arrest are not available as of this report.

What you can do:

With Moore's history as a babysitter and nanny, officials believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

  • Call the sheriff's office's Special Victims Unit at 936-760-5876.
  • Send anonymous tips to Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Crime and Public SafetyMontgomery CountyTop Stories