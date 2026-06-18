Former Montgomery County nanny accused of child indecency
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A former Montgomery County nanny is accused of assaulting at least one child. Now, authorities are looking for more potential victims to speak up.
Montgomery County: Former nanny accused of indecency
What we know:
The county sheriff's office says 21-year-old Evan Moore was arrested for Indecency with a Child.
Moore has reportedly worked as a nanny and a babysitter in the county for several years.
(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
Officials say Moore's arrest was the result of a child abuse investigation. The case started with investigators receiving allegations about Moore, and one child allegedly reported "sexual abuse by Moore."
What we don't know:
Other details of Moore's arrest are not available as of this report.
What you can do:
With Moore's history as a babysitter and nanny, officials believe there may be other victims.
Anyone with information can do one of the following:
- Call the sheriff's office's Special Victims Unit at 936-760-5876.
- Send anonymous tips to Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office