Wet road causes deadly New Caney crash; 1 killed, 2 injured

The Brief A driver lost control of their vehicle on I-69 and struck a median. The vehicle spun into oncoming traffic and was struck by two other vehicles. One person has died. Two others were sent to hospitals.



A person has died, and two people are hospitalized after a deadly Eastex Freeway crash in the New Caney area Wednesday morning.

I-69 New Caney crash

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on I-69 just south of FM 1485.

A Texas DPS official says a Toyota passenger vehicle lost control on the wet road, struck the median, and spun into oncoming traffic.

The passenger vehicle was then struck by a Toyota pickup truck and a Ford F150.

Texas DPS and the Montgomery County Hospital District confirmed one person was pronounced deceased at the scene. DPS says the deceased victim was the driver of the Toyota passenger vehicle.

Officials also say two other people in the crash were taken to hospitals. The Hospital District says both patients are expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.