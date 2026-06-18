2 former TDCJ Hospital Galveston Unit correctional workers arrested, accused of sexual misconduct

The Brief Two former correctional officers have been arrested following an investigation into their alleged sexual misconduct with two female inmates at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Hospital Galveston Unit, according to a release. Kenneth McDaniel Junior and Kamron Kirk were arrested on Thursday and charged with civil rights violation/improper sexual activity with person in custody – felony second and were booked into the Galveston County Jail. According to a release, the Office of Inspector General began the investigation after a female inmate told TDCJ staff that she was sexually assaulted by two correctional officers during her time at the facility.



Two former correctional officers have been arrested following an investigation into their alleged sexual misconduct with two female inmates at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Hospital Galveston Unit, according to a release.

Two former correctional officers at TDCJ Hospital Galveston Unit arrested, charged

What we know:

Kenneth McDaniel Junior and Kamron Kirk were arrested on Thursday and charged with civil rights violation/improper sexual activity with person in custody – felony second and were booked into the Galveston County Jail.

Kenneth McDaniel Junior (left) and Kamron Kirk (right)

According to a release, the Office of Inspector General began the investigation after a female inmate told TDCJ staff that she was sexually assaulted by two correctional officers during her time at the facility.

Officials said the criminal investigation identified Kenneth McDaniel Junior and Kamron Kirk.

Both suspects were terminated after the conclusion of the administrative investigation, officials said.

What they're saying:

"We will not tolerate people in positions of power using their authority to abuse those in their care. The agency maintains a zero-tolerance policy for officer misconduct, and we hold those responsible fully accountable under the law," TDCJ Executive Director Bobby Lumpkin said.

"We are grateful for the vital support provided by the U.S. Marshals Service in Galveston County and our local law enforcement partners in arresting these individuals and bringing them to justice," Inspector General Lance Coleman said.