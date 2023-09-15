One suspect has been arrested and another is wanted in connection to a shooting that wounded six people outside of a Houston bar earlier this year.

Police say Carl Douglas Green, 32, was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Carl Douglas Green (arrested) (left); Calvin Rashad Williams (wanted) (right) (Photos: Houston Police Department)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Police are still searching for Calvin Rashad Williams, 32, who is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault against a public servant.

Five men – ages 29 to 32 – and a 28-year-old woman were injured in the shooting that occurred around 2:20 a.m. June 11. They were treated at the hospital and later released. Police say another man sustained minor injuries from broken glass.

SUGGESTED: Man accused of killing woman arrested over 5 years later

Police say the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a bar on Richmond Avenue near Fountain View Drive, after an argument inside the bar.

Green was charged in the shooting about a week and a half later. On June 26, police released video they say showed Green and a person of interest.

SUGGESTED: 2 people facing charges after attempting to sell grenade to get someone out of jail

Williams was later identified as the person of interest, and he was charged in August as the primary suspect in the shooting, police say.

Anyone with information on Calvin Rashad Williams’s whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at (713)308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.