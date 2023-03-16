Survey: Pasadena named fourth-worst city for a hangover cure, Houston ranked 25th best city

Here's a story that might give you a headache or a hangover.

A survey done by Lawn Love ranked the 2023 best and worst cities for a hangover cure, and one Houston-area city was named the fourth-worst city.

The survey compared 200 of the biggest U.S. cities based on five categories including access to diners, convenience stores, and walkability, among 17 total metrics.

The survey ranked Pasadena as the fourth-worse city for a hangover cure.

The worst city overall for a hangover cure wasn't even in Texas. It was Montgomery, Alabama.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the city of Houston was ranked the 25th best overall city for a hangover cure.

The best city overall for a hangover cure wasn't in Texas either. It was San Francisco, California.

You can read the full survey by clicking here.