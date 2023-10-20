Some Houston ISD employees mistakenly told they would receive pay raise

On Friday, some Houston ISD employees were notified they received errors in their payrolls.

According to the district, around 213 employees were incorrectly coded to the administrative payroll schedule, had their salary increased, and were told they were ineligible for overtime.

The error has been fixed, school officials confirm.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

This is the message the employees received:

As HISD has worked to reorganize our District to direct more resources from the central office to our schools, we have made changes to the way positions are classified in our payroll system.

Recently, we became aware of an error that occurred as part of this process. Approximately 213 of our roughly 27,800 employees were mistakenly transferred from the skilled worker's payroll schedule to the administrative payroll schedule and were incorrectly told they would move to exempt status, receive a raise, and no longer be eligible for overtime pay. You are one of the employees impacted by this error.

I am writing to let you know that beginning today, you will return to your previous salary and will once again be eligible for overtime pay as a non-exempt employee. Please remember to clock in and clock out and be sure to keep track of your hours. You can expect your November 8 paycheck to reflect the return to your previous salary, and you will not have to pay the district back any additional money you may have received because of this error."