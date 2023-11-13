Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at Cole's Flea Market in Pearland; suspect wanted, considered armed and dangerous

Pearland
Pearland, Texas - An active arrest warrant was issued for 19-year-old David Negrete for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon following a shooting at Cole's Flea Market in Pearland. 

Pearland police officers were dispatched around 5:34 P.M. to Cole’s Flea Market at 1014 North Main in Pearland in reference to shots fired.

Police located five shooting victims; a 10-year-old Hispanic male, a 14-year-old Hispanic female, a 37-year-old Hispanic male, a 16-year-old Hispanic male, and an 18-year-old Hispanic male, and transported to nearby hospitals. 

One of the victims, a 10-year-old Hispanic male, died at the hospital. 

Preliminary investigations revealed two Hispanic males were involved in an altercation at the flea market resulting in shots being fired. At least two handguns were fired during the altercation and the number of rounds fired is still to be determined. 

The 10-year-old male, 14-year-old female, and 37-year-old male victims were innocent bystanders in the shooting. 

Investigators are still working to determine the involvement of the 16-year-old and 18-year-old.

Anyone with information about Negrete’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pearland Police Department Tip Line 281-997-5828 or Brazoria County Crime Stoppers 1-800-460-2222. 

Negrete should be considered armed and dangerous.