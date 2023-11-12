Pearland shooting: Multiple people injured after shots reported on North Main, gunman at large

Pearland authorities are on the scene of a possible shooting on Sunday evening.

Details are limited at this time, but Pearland police say they are investigating after reports of shots fired in the 1000 block on North Main in Pearland near Cole's Flea Market.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Multiple people were reported injured and the shooter is at large, officials say.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.