Search warrants served at Harris County Administration Building: sources

Law enforcement, including the Texas Rangers, are serving search warrants at the Harris County Administration Building, multiple sources tell FOX 26.

The evidence sought is believed to be related to the controversial $11 million COVID-19 communication contract that was canceled last year.

Harris County Commissioners voted unanimously in September to cancel the controversial contract for COVID-19 outreach, a week after Judge Lina Hidalgo said she would call for the cancellation claiming the issue has become overly politicized.

FOX 26 first investigated the contract with Elevate Strategies LLC - a one-woman firm with a short track record and few resources who was awarded the deal after having traditional financial standards waived by the County.

Critics said the contract began failing the "smell test" after FOX 26 revealed that Elevate actually finished second in the head-to-head competition behind The University of Texas Health Science Center only to have that winning proposal tossed out by a committee dominated by Hidalgo insiders who favored Elevate, including current Chief of Staff Alex Triantaphyllis.

As for the issue becoming "politicized," a FOX 26 review of public documents revealed at least 12 Elevate subcontractors were past political operatives for Democratic campaigns or organizations including those for Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton.

Three firms listed as subcontractors advertise their affiliation with the Democratic party.

